Mobile attribution and marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue in the third quarter of 2018, growing at 100 percent every 12 months.

The company said that the 85,000 apps whose marketers use AppsFlyer’s products and services drove the revenue increase.

“As a customer-obsessed company, our mission is to empower clients to achieve their goals by building best-in-class technology and products,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer, in a statement. “We are excited to offer a product that is the primary working tool for mobile marketers. As more businesses continue recognizing that an attribution platform is a mission-critical tool, I’m humbled that more top brands, agencies and developers than ever trust AppsFlyer to help them make better marketing decisions, protect their ad spend from fraud, and fuel their own data-driven marketing innovations.”

In the past year, the company has formed partnerships with prominent brands, including eBay, NBCUniversal, Adidas, Hyundai, and Coca-Cola. AppsFlyer’s technology is now found on nearly 7 billion mobile devices, up from 4.5 billion devices at the same time last year.

Image Credit: AppsFlyer

During the third quarter, AppsFlyer’s clients’ media spend measured increased to $17 billion annually, an 89 percent jump from $9 billion last year. At the same time, AppsFlyer’s anti-fraud solutions resulted in significantly higher savings for marketing departments using AppsFlyer’s technology – blocking an estimated $6.5 million a day of ad fraud, the company said.

“We like to believe that our superior reliability, pace of innovation, service — and the AppsFlyer experience as a whole played a major role in the selection process,” Kaniel said. “There are no shortcuts here. Hard work leads to consistent results, which manifests in achieving this milestone. Measurement is a crucial component of any budgetary decision, and companies are taking the time to select the best product that suits their needs. Inaccurate data and fraud cause companies to face serious challenges with their media spend — costing them millions of dollars without necessarily being aware of the damage it’s causing until it’s too late. Our scale and market share allow us to provide unique offerings — such as unparalleled attribution accuracy and fraud prevention — by leveraging the trillion-plus mobile events we measure every month.”.

AppsFlyer’s headcount doubled from 230 last year to 465, in 15 offices around the world.