Niantic has announced this morning that Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, featured in Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl, and Pokémon Platinum, will soon begin to arrive to Pokémon Go.

Last month, third-party app data provider Apptopia reported that Pokémon Go has brought in more than $2 billion, making it the most successful AR mobile game in the industry. Even though Pokémon Go dominated headlines when it debuted in 2016, research firm SuperData found more people played it this last summer than any time since its launch.

Players can keep a watch for Pokémon including Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. The critters will arrive waves in the future. Sadly, I can’t see those creatures because Pokemon Go keeps crashing on the Apple iPhone XS Max I’ve been trying out.

The game loads to the second screen and then crashes. I’ve got my iOS 12 updated and I reinstalled the game. But still no result. Hopefully Niantic and Apple can fix this problem, as Pokémon Go has generated more than $2 billion in revenue.

But I can see the trailer for these creatures.