PlayStation Network is down for a significant number of PlayStation owners. Sony has confirmed the outage, and fans are complaining about “PSN down” on social media. The publisher says it has people working to get the online service back up and running for everyone.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” reads the PSN status page. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

This downtime is affecting every PSN feature. Gaming, social, video, account management, and everything else are “experiencing issues,” according to Sony. That means you’ll have trouble getting into games — especially if they require a connection to an online server. But your console may also struggle to authenticate your digital games as well. Even if you are able to boot up a game, PSN may encounter errors with matchmaking for online matches and similar features. Players may also have issues sending messages or starting multiplayer parties.

The outage is also preventing PC players from loading up the PlayStation Now cloud-streaming service. And other PlayStation services like the live TV platform Vue and music streaming are also broken at the moment.

PlayStation problems

PlayStation Network servers used to have multiple outages every month. But in recent years, Sony has improved its infrastructure to the point where service disruption is far less common. PSN last went down in a significant way in August. Before that, it had issues in August, July, and May.

Historically, PlayStation Network did not compare favorably to Microsoft’s Xbox Live in terms of reliability. But now the two services seem relatively on par. For example, Xbox Live last had major outages in August, July, and May. That doesn’t count small hiccups for either service, of course.

So how long is PSN off line this time? And when can you get back to Fortnite and BOBO (Black Ops Blackout)? Sony hasn’t provided a timeline. But we’ll update this story when everything is up and confirmed working once again.