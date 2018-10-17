Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with the ability to uninstall more preinstalled apps as well as improvements to the Task Manager, Troubleshooting, and Narrator. This build is from the 19H1 branch, which will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

Through all these versions, Windows 10 users could only uninstall the following seven preinstalled apps: Microsoft Solitaire Collection, My Office, OneNote, Print 3D, Skype, Tips, and Weather. With this build Microsoft is adding 10 more: 3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer), Calculator, Calendar, Groove Music, Mail, Movies & TV, Paint 3D, Snip & Sketch, Sticky Notes, and Voice Recorder

I personally use the Calculator and Voice Recorder fairly regularly, but the rest can go. You can uninstall them via the context menu on the Start menu All Apps list.

The Task Manager has gained a new optional column in the Details tab of Task Manager: DPI Awareness (add it by right-clicking on any of the column headers and choosing Select Columns). As you might expect, it will show you which running apps is DPI aware.

Next, Windows 10 has gained a new recommended troubleshooting setting (Settings => Update & Security => Troubleshoot). The feature uses diagnostic data you send to deliver a tailored set of fixes matching problems Microsoft detects on your device. Previously, you had to find the right troubleshooter and manually walk through all the different steps to resolve the issue.

As for the Narrator, it can now read the next sentence (Caps + Ctrl + .), the current sentence (Caps + Ctrl + ,), and the previous sentence (Caps + Ctrl + M). Read by sentence is available with the keyboard and with touch, though it doesn’t yet work for Braille.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in App History being blank in Task Manager in the last flight.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight resulting in Task Manager’s icon in the notification area of the taskbar not staying visible while Task Manager was open.

Fixed an issue resulting in the upgrade to the previous flight potentially failing with error 0xC1900101. This same issue could have resulted in Office products not launching, services not starting, and/or your credentials not being accepted on the login screen after first upgrading until rebooting.

Fixed an issue where Settings would crash in the last few flights if in Ease of Access you clicked “Apply” on Make Text Bigger.

Fixed an issue where Settings in the last few flights might crash in the last few flights when clicking Check for updates or applying an updated Active Hours range.

Fixed an issue where Notepad wasn’t listed on the Set Defaults by App page in Settings.

When adding a new language in Settings, there are now offer separate options for installing the language pack and setting the language as the Windows display language. There are also separate options for installing the Speech recognition and Text-to-speech features, when these features are available for the language.

Updated the Printers & Scanners page in Settings to now include a link straight to the troubleshooter in case you need it.

Some Insiders may notice some changes to clipboard history.

Fixed an issue resulting in File Explorer not launching if invoked from a pinned Start tile when in Tablet Mode.

Fixed an issue resulting in the brightness sometimes resetting to 50 percent after a reboot.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the 19H1 branch from 18252 (made available to testers on October 3) to build 18262.

This build has five known issues:

Settings crashes when invoking actions on certain pages. This impacts multiple settings, including various links in the Windows Security section.

Some users may have an issue launching Inbox Apps after updating.

Switching audio endpoints from the volume flyout in the taskbar doesn’t work.

Task View fails to show the + button under New Desktop after creating two Virtual Desktops.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring — optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.