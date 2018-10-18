Beddr has launched SleepTuner, an FDA-registered consumer wearable that can measure your sleep in hopes of improving your sleep quality.

The wearable is available in the U.S. now for $149. It’s one of many products and apps on the market that are aimed at getting you a better night’s sleep. One billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea, a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, and even more suffer from poor quality sleep.

SleepTuner integrates a compact sleep sensor with an iOS mobile app to provide personalized insights into your sleep quality and actionable recommendations on how to improve it. SleepTuner reportedly captures much of the same clinical data as can be collected in a sleep lab, and it measures blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, sleep position, and stopped breathing events.

Image Credit: Beddr

“Poor quality sleep can lead to a greater risk of a variety of chronic conditions, like type 2 diabetes, hypertension and depression,” said Mike Kisch, CEO of Beddr, in a statement. “The key to better sleep is breathing, and SleepTuner provides access to insights on oxygen levels that cannot be found in traditional consumer sleep trackers. We aim to empower anyone to figure out the cause of their poor sleep within a few days in the privacy of their own home.”

The SleepTuner sensor takes many of the complex electronics and sensors of traditional overnight sleep labs or take-home kits and condenses them into a wearable. The size of a postage stamp and the weight of a nickel, the sensor is designed for comfort and ease-of-use when worn while sleeping over the course of multiple nights. The SleepTuner is attached to the forehead by a hypoallergenic disposable adhesive. The sensor does not disrupt a user’s sleep like the existing options, which involve numerous wires and attachments that can affect comfort and ultimately sleep.

Using optical sensors and a 3-axis accelerometer, the SleepTuner goes beyond basic sleep trackers to accurately measure SpO2, stopped breathing events, heart rate, sleeping position, movement, and awakenings. Data is securely stored in the Beddr Cloud until it is synced with the Beddr app via Bluetooth.

The Beddr app is designed to let you measure success night-to-night and build insights at your own pace. The SleepTuner sensor connects with the free iOS app, guiding users through the Beddr sleep tuning process, optimally over the course of a week. The Beddr app combines the data collected by the SleepTuner sensor with self-reported sleep hygiene information to help users determine their optimal sleep position, overall sleep quality, and night-to-night improvements.

Image Credit: Beddr

“The vast majority of people with sleep problems have yet to be diagnosed. SleepTuner represents a promising opportunity to reach a larger portion of the population, engage them in sleep health, and identify issues that may need attention from a doctor,” said Meir Kryger, professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and member of Beddr’s Scientific Advisory Board, in a statement. “The ability to get personalized insights, over multiple nights in your own bed, is a significant improvement in the patient experience.”

SleepTuner’s $149 price includes the sensor, 12 adhesives, a charging cable, and a protective case. The Beddr app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store. Beddr is an alumnus of Stanford StartX and endorsed by top experts in sleep medicine. Based in Mountain View, California, with offices in Seattle, Beddr was founded in 2016.