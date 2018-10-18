Activision Blizzard announced today that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 made $500 million during its first weekend. The first-person shooter released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12.

That’s actually the same amount that last year’s Call of Duty: WWII made in its opening weekend. But Activion Blizzard also notes that Black Ops 4 set franchise records for combined players, average hours per player, and total numbers of hours played on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Black Ops 4 is seeing the most growth on PC. For the first time, this year’s Call of Duty is available on Battle.net, the PC gaming hub that focuses on Blizzard games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Black Ops 4 is the second non-Blizzard game on the client, following Destiny 2. Thanks to Battle.net, Black Ops 4 has more than twice as many PC players in its first three days than WWII did.

The shooter is also performing well on the streaming site Twitch, where it broke a franchise record for viewership based on minutes watched. On PlayStation 4, it broke the day one record for digital sales. On Xbox One, it had the best first day of any Activision Blizzard digital game.

Black Ops 4 does not have a single-player campaign, but players don’t seem to mind. Instead, developer Treyarch added Blackout, a battle royale mode that has a large group of players drop on a giant map and fight to be the last person/team standing. Along with Blackout, Black Ops 4 has multiple Zombies campaigns, which focus on cooperative play, and traditional multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch. Our review praised Black Ops 4 for its robust multiplayer offerings.

It might seem unusual to talk about a game’s launch in terms of an opening weekend, which is lingo usually reserved for movies. But it helps Activision Blizzard compare itself to Hollywood. The year’s biggest movie, Avengers: Infinity War, made $257,698,183 in its opening weekend, which is an all-time record. That number only accounts for the U.S., while Black Ops 4 is talking about worldwide money. But it still shows you the earning power of the Call of Duty franchise.