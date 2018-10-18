Nexon’s MapleStory 2 has already attracted a huge number of players. The publisher confirmed that more than 1 million people downloaded the game through Steam and the Nexon launcher since its launch last week. That makes it one of the more popular massively multiplayer online games on Steam.

MapleStory 2 is the followup to one of the first free-to-play MMO megahits. The sequel gives players even more control over their characters. It also has a modern character-progression system and tools to build the world however you want. And those efforts have paid off through the huge download numbers as well as the “mostly positive” user reviews on Steam.

On the Steam stat’s page, MapleStory 2 is among the top 10 most played games right now. It had a peak concurrent player number of 33,200 today, which doesn’t include players using the Nexon Launcher. Right now, it is the No. 9 most played game with 30,800. That puts it ahead of Grand Theft Auto V and just behind Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege and Rust.

Nexon says that it is adding more capacity to keep up with the influx of players. The publisher notes that it is doing extra work to add support for people in the Oceania region that includes Australia, Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia.

“Due to its rapid growth, the game continues to increase its servers,” reads a Nexon press release. “Especially for the Oceania server, where player population continues to exceed expectations.”

Celebrating one million

It may have taken just a week, but that isn’t going to stop Nexon from celebrating. The publisher is preparing an in-game event to highlight its first massive milestone.

Beginning Friday, October 19, MapleStory 2 is getting a “Double Bonus Item Drop Event.” This will enable players to earn twice as many bonus items from completing dungeons. And a “Special Weekend Login Event” gives players a chance to earn special items for signing into the game throughout the weekend.

Of course, we’re heading deep into the month of October, which means it’s time for Halloween events. And MapleStory 2 isn’t going to miss out on the fun.

The Halloween event is live now. It gives players a chance to go on spooky quests in haunted dungeons. These include a murder mystery at the Mon Bloody Chouchou Hotel. Naturally, you can also earn themed items.

MapleStory? More like PumpkinStory! I’m sorry. That’s the best I have right now.