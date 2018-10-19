It’s our 100th-episode spectacular! To celebrate, we are doing exactly what we always do! That’s right. This week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast is a power-hour of two guys pretending to know what they’re talking about.

Co-host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti has spent some time with Soul Calibur 6, and he tells us about the status of said soul vis-à-vis burning. Co-host and PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb, meanwhile, has had some hardware struggles that have kept him busy. The crew also spends some time explaining why they don’t need to shoot anyone in BOBO (Black Ops Blackout) to contribute to the success of their team.

In the news, the Decides team talks about Rockstar’s crunch problems. Finally, they discuss murdering Sean Bean in a completely consensual way.

Come on ride the train, and ride it.

Download here

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

BOBO

Soul Calibur 6

The Legend of Zelda

Jeff:

Intel Core i9-9900K

News

Red Dead studio is crunching

Analogue is making the Mega Sg for Sega games

Sony fixes malicious PlayStation Network message

Hitman 2’s first elusive target is Sean Bean

Black Ops 4 had the biggest digital day one sales ever, but it’s stock is down

Discord Store is live

Discord terms of service removes right to join class-action lawsuit

BOBO-YOLO!