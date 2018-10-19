Sony announced today that Days Gone is coming out a couple of months later than expected. The open-world zombie game was going to come out in February. The PlayStation 4 exclusive is now releasing on April 26.

The delay moves Days Gone away from the crowded February month, which is already seeing the release of big games like BioWare’s online shooter Anthem and Xbox One console exclusive Crackdown 3. Right now, Days Gone is the only major game with an April release date. The new launch time also gives Bend time to further work on the game.

“While the studio is eager to see Days Gone in the hands of fans, Bend Studio will take the opportunity to further polish Days Gone,” Sony notes in the blog post announcing the delay.

Bend Studio used to go by as Eidetic before changing its name in 2000. The company made its mark developing the Syphon Filter series of stealth shooter games for the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable. The studio then focused on portable gaming, developing Resistance: Retribution for PSP and Uncharted: Golden Abyss for Vita.

Now that Sony is done with the portable market, Bend is back to making console games.