The 2018 VR Awards wrapped up this week, and we saw a ton of worthy nominations, but only a select few could be crowned as winners. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up every single winner for each category right here down below for you:

VR Headset of the Year nominees

Oculus – Go

Go VRgineers Inc. – VRHero 5K Plus

VRHero 5K Plus HTC – Vive Focus

Winner: HTC Vive Pro

VR Game of the Year nominees

Bethesda Softworks – Fallout 4 VR

Bethesda Softworks – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Beat Games – Beat Saber

Survios Inc. – Sprint Vector

Ready At Dawn – Lone Echo / Echo Arena

Hidden Path Entertainment – Brass Tactics

Vertical Robot – Red Matter

VRWERX – Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

ARVORE Immersive Experiences – Pixel Ripped 1989 (currently unreleased)

inXile Entertainment – The Mage's Tale

Electric Hat Games – To The Top

nDreams – Shooty Fruity

Winner: Cloudhead Games Ltd. – The Gallery – Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone

VR Experience of the Year nominees

REWIND – Silicon Valley: Inside The Hacker Hostel

Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind

Magnopus – Coco VR

Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab

Preloaded and BBC Worldwide – BBC Earth: Life in VR – California Coast

Tomorrow Never Knows – The Day The World Changed

Framestore – Sky4DVR

Human Interact – Starship Commander

Interactive Media Foundation gGmbHl – Ulm Stories – The Dream of Flying

NextVR – NBA League Pass in NextVR: 2017-2018 Regular Season

Winner: Flight School – Manifest 99

VR Film of the Year nominees

Baobab Studios – Asteroids!

Pink Kong Studios – Aurora

Room One Films – The Committee

Lucid Dreams Productions – The Sun Ladies

Olympic Channel & Jaunt – Trending Gold

Vision3 – My Africa

NSC Creative – Vestige

FoxNext VR Studio – Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality)

– Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality) TopDogVR – Speed Kills VR

Winner: ILMxLAB – Carne y Arena

VR Marketing of the Year nominees

ILMxLAB – Star Wars™: Droid Repair Bay

Flight School and Momentum Worldwide – GMC Rangeland Derby VR

BackLight – L'Oreal / Diesel Only the Brave

Pebble Studios – Pebble Studios: DuckTales | 360° Adventure: The Lost Key of Tralla La

Somewhere Else – Delicatessen

GrandPano – SPP – SMART HOME

Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab

Welcomm (working together with Bravo!/Plato Reality) – Melbourne, meet your new train

TAKELEAP – IKEA Virtual Reality Store

– IKEA Virtual Reality Store Audi and ZeroLIght – Audi VR Experience

Winner: Magnopus – Coco VR

Rising VR Company of the Year nominees

Flight School

SpringboardVR

VRgineers Inc.

Fast Travel Games AB

Cooperative Innovations

Anzu.io

Winner: Neurogaming Limited

Innovative VR Company of the Year nominees

Striker VR

Pixvana

Spinview

AiSolve

TAKELEAP

Human Interact

Visbit Inc.

Flipside

Gravity Sketch

Winner: Ultrahaptics

VR Education of the Year nominees

MEL Science – MEL Chemistry VR

Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience

ITI, United Rentals, & Serious Labs – VR Crane & Equipment Operator Training Simulator Suite

Alliander – Alliander Virtual Platform

VR Factory – Bartender VR Simulator

MEDIASQUAD Medienentwicklungs- und Vertriebs-GmbH – Pharmaceutical Line Clearance VR Training

– Pharmaceutical Line Clearance VR Training FarBridge, Inc. – MasterWorks: Journey Through History

Winner: Schell Games – HoloLab Champions

VR Healthcare of the Year Nominees

Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience

Medis Media – 3D Organon VR Anatomy – Enterprise edition

VRHealth – First Certified VR Medical Device Company in the world

Rescape Innovation Ltd – DR.VR

Infinite MR – Cigna Peak Challenge

INFINITE MIXED REALITY – INFINITY HOUSE

appliedVR – EaseVR

– EaseVR NUMENA Virtual Reality Architects – B. Braun Spine Days

Winner: Virti

Out-of-Home VR Entertainment of the Year nominees

Figment Productions – Kraken Unleashed, SeaWorld Orlando

Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind

BackLight – Eclipse

Neurogaming Limited – World of Tanks VR

HOLOGATE – HOLOGATE

Kynoa – Koliseum Soccer VR

Neurogaming Limited – PolygonVR

– PolygonVR Frontgrid – ParadropVR

Winner: ILMxLAB and The VOID – Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

VR Social Impact Award nominees

ILMxLAB – CARNE y ARENA

The Distillery – What Will Your Day Bring?

Flight School – Evolution of Testicles

The Guardian Media Group – The Party – A virtual experience of autism

Virtual Dream Foundation – Virtual Dream

CNN – Global Warning – Arctic Melt

VR CITY – Malaria: Life on the frontline

– Malaria: Life on the frontline Animal Equality – The Dairy Industry in 360 Degrees

Winner: VISYON – Window to our World

VR Architecture and Real Estate of the Year nominees

GrandPano – ALL in ONE VR for architecture

Virtual Worlds – Virtual Worlds 4D Theatre

Virtual Worlds 4D Theatre Overstruct – Overstruct

Winner: Nanopixel – Bostoen

