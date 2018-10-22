The 2018 VR Awards wrapped up this week, and we saw a ton of worthy nominations, but only a select few could be crowned as winners. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up every single winner for each category right here down below for you:
VR Headset of the Year nominees
- Oculus – Go
- VRgineers Inc. – VRHero 5K Plus
- HTC – Vive Focus
Winner: HTC Vive Pro
VR Game of the Year nominees
- Bethesda Softworks – Fallout 4 VR
- Bethesda Softworks – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Beat Games – Beat Saber
- Survios Inc. – Sprint Vector
- Ready At Dawn – Lone Echo / Echo Arena
- Hidden Path Entertainment – Brass Tactics
- Vertical Robot – Red Matter
- VRWERX – Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- ARVORE Immersive Experiences – Pixel Ripped 1989 (currently unreleased)
- inXile Entertainment – The Mage’s Tale
- Electric Hat Games – To The Top
- nDreams – Shooty Fruity
Winner: Cloudhead Games Ltd. – The Gallery – Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone
VR Experience of the Year nominees
- REWIND – Silicon Valley: Inside The Hacker Hostel
- Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind
- Magnopus – Coco VR
- Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
- Preloaded and BBC Worldwide – BBC Earth: Life in VR – California Coast
- Tomorrow Never Knows – The Day The World Changed
- Framestore – Sky4DVR
- Human Interact – Starship Commander
- Interactive Media Foundation gGmbHl – Ulm Stories – The Dream of Flying
- NextVR – NBA League Pass in NextVR: 2017-2018 Regular Season
Winner: Flight School – Manifest 99
VR Film of the Year nominees
- Baobab Studios – Asteroids!
- Pink Kong Studios – Aurora
- Room One Films – The Committee
- Lucid Dreams Productions – The Sun Ladies
- Olympic Channel & Jaunt – Trending Gold
- Vision3 – My Africa
- NSC Creative – Vestige
- FoxNext VR Studio – Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality)
- TopDogVR – Speed Kills VR
Winner: ILMxLAB – Carne y Arena
VR Marketing of the Year nominees
- ILMxLAB – Star Wars™: Droid Repair Bay
- Flight School and Momentum Worldwide – GMC Rangeland Derby VR
- BackLight – L’Oreal / Diesel Only the Brave
- Pebble Studios – Pebble Studios: DuckTales | 360° Adventure: The Lost Key of Tralla La
- Somewhere Else – Delicatessen
- GrandPano – SPP – SMART HOME
- Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
- Welcomm (working together with Bravo!/Plato Reality) – Melbourne, meet your new train
- TAKELEAP – IKEA Virtual Reality Store
- Audi and ZeroLIght – Audi VR Experience
Winner: Magnopus – Coco VR
Rising VR Company of the Year nominees
- Flight School
- SpringboardVR
- VRgineers Inc.
- Fast Travel Games AB
- Cooperative Innovations
- Anzu.io
Winner: Neurogaming Limited
Innovative VR Company of the Year nominees
- Striker VR
- Pixvana
- Spinview
- AiSolve
- TAKELEAP
- Human Interact
- Visbit Inc.
- Flipside
- Gravity Sketch
Winner: Ultrahaptics
VR Education of the Year nominees
- MEL Science – MEL Chemistry VR
- Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience
- ITI, United Rentals, & Serious Labs – VR Crane & Equipment Operator Training Simulator Suite
- Alliander – Alliander Virtual Platform
- VR Factory – Bartender VR Simulator
- MEDIASQUAD Medienentwicklungs- und Vertriebs-GmbH – Pharmaceutical Line Clearance VR Training
- FarBridge, Inc. – MasterWorks: Journey Through History
Winner: Schell Games – HoloLab Champions
VR Healthcare of the Year Nominees
- Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience
- Medis Media – 3D Organon VR Anatomy – Enterprise edition
- VRHealth – First Certified VR Medical Device Company in the world
- Rescape Innovation Ltd – DR.VR
- Infinite MR – Cigna Peak Challenge
- INFINITE MIXED REALITY – INFINITY HOUSE
- appliedVR – EaseVR
- NUMENA Virtual Reality Architects – B. Braun Spine Days
Winner: Virti
Out-of-Home VR Entertainment of the Year nominees
- Figment Productions – Kraken Unleashed, SeaWorld Orlando
- Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind
- BackLight – Eclipse
- Neurogaming Limited – World of Tanks VR
- HOLOGATE – HOLOGATE
- Kynoa – Koliseum Soccer VR
- Neurogaming Limited – PolygonVR
- Frontgrid – ParadropVR
Winner: ILMxLAB and The VOID – Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
VR Social Impact Award nominees
- ILMxLAB – CARNE y ARENA
- The Distillery – What Will Your Day Bring?
- Flight School – Evolution of Testicles
- The Guardian Media Group – The Party – A virtual experience of autism
- Virtual Dream Foundation – Virtual Dream
- CNN – Global Warning – Arctic Melt
- VR CITY – Malaria: Life on the frontline
- Animal Equality – The Dairy Industry in 360 Degrees
Winner: VISYON – Window to our World
VR Architecture and Real Estate of the Year nominees
- GrandPano – ALL in ONE VR for architecture
- Virtual Worlds – Virtual Worlds 4D Theatre
- Overstruct – Overstruct
Winner: Nanopixel – Bostoen
