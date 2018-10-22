The 2018 VR Awards wrapped up this week, and we saw a ton of worthy nominations, but only a select few could be crowned as winners. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up every single winner for each category right here down below for you:

VR Headset of the Year nominees

  • Oculus – Go
  • VRgineers Inc. – VRHero 5K Plus
  • HTC – Vive Focus

Winner: HTC Vive Pro

VR Game of the Year nominees

  • Bethesda Softworks – Fallout 4 VR
  • Bethesda Softworks – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Beat Games – Beat Saber
  • Survios Inc. – Sprint Vector
  • Ready At Dawn – Lone Echo / Echo Arena
  • Hidden Path Entertainment – Brass Tactics
  • Vertical Robot – Red Matter
  • VRWERX – Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • ARVORE Immersive Experiences – Pixel Ripped 1989 (currently unreleased)
  • inXile Entertainment – The Mage’s Tale
  • Electric Hat Games – To The Top
  • nDreams – Shooty Fruity

Winner: Cloudhead Games Ltd. – The Gallery – Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone

Above: Manifest 99

VR Experience of the Year nominees

  • REWIND – Silicon Valley: Inside The Hacker Hostel
  • Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind
  • Magnopus – Coco VR
  • Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
  • Preloaded and BBC Worldwide – BBC Earth: Life in VR – California Coast
  • Tomorrow Never Knows – The Day The World Changed
  • Framestore – Sky4DVR
  • Human Interact – Starship Commander
  • Interactive Media Foundation gGmbHl – Ulm Stories – The Dream of Flying
  • NextVR – NBA League Pass in NextVR: 2017-2018 Regular Season

Winner: Flight School – Manifest 99

Above: Getting to the “heart” of the matter here.

VR Film of the Year nominees

  • Baobab Studios – Asteroids!
  • Pink Kong Studios – Aurora
  • Room One Films – The Committee
  • Lucid Dreams Productions – The Sun Ladies
  • Olympic Channel & Jaunt – Trending Gold
  • Vision3 – My Africa
  • NSC Creative – Vestige
  • FoxNext VR Studio – Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality)
  • TopDogVR – Speed Kills VR

Winner: ILMxLAB – Carne y Arena

Above: Pixar’s Coco shows good use of marketing in VR.

VR Marketing of the Year nominees

  • ILMxLAB – Star Wars™: Droid Repair Bay
  • Flight School and Momentum Worldwide – GMC Rangeland Derby VR
  • BackLight – L’Oreal / Diesel Only the Brave
  • Pebble Studios – Pebble Studios: DuckTales | 360° Adventure: The Lost Key of Tralla La
  • Somewhere Else – Delicatessen
  • GrandPano – SPP – SMART HOME
  • Magnopus – Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
  • Welcomm (working together with Bravo!/Plato Reality) – Melbourne, meet your new train
  • TAKELEAP – IKEA Virtual Reality Store
  • Audi and ZeroLIght – Audi VR Experience

Winner: Magnopus – Coco VR

Above: World of Tanks VR won a nod for Neurogaming.

Rising VR Company of the Year nominees

  • Flight School
  • SpringboardVR
  • VRgineers Inc.
  • Fast Travel Games AB
  • Cooperative Innovations
  • Anzu.io

Winner: Neurogaming Limited

Above: Ultrahaptics uses ultrasound so you can feel in VR.

Innovative VR Company of the Year nominees

  • Striker VR
  • Pixvana
  • Spinview
  • AiSolve
  • TAKELEAP
  • Human Interact
  • Visbit Inc.
  • Flipside
  • Gravity Sketch

Winner: Ultrahaptics

Above: HoloLab champions teaches kids about chemistry in VR.

Image Credit: Schell Games

VR Education of the Year nominees

  • MEL Science – MEL Chemistry VR
  • Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience
  • ITI, United Rentals, & Serious Labs – VR Crane & Equipment Operator Training Simulator Suite
  • Alliander – Alliander Virtual Platform
  • VR Factory – Bartender VR Simulator
  • MEDIASQUAD Medienentwicklungs- und Vertriebs-GmbH – Pharmaceutical Line Clearance VR Training
  • FarBridge, Inc. – MasterWorks: Journey Through History

Winner: Schell Games – HoloLab Champions

Above: Virti does medical training in AR and VR.

VR Healthcare of the Year Nominees

  • Elara Systems – Alcon Virtual Eye Experience
  • Medis Media – 3D Organon VR Anatomy – Enterprise edition
  • VRHealth – First Certified VR Medical Device Company in the world
  • Rescape Innovation Ltd – DR.VR
  • Infinite MR – Cigna Peak Challenge
  • INFINITE MIXED REALITY – INFINITY HOUSE
  • appliedVR – EaseVR
  • NUMENA Virtual Reality Architects – B. Braun Spine Days

Winner: Virti

Out-of-Home VR Entertainment of the Year nominees

  • Figment Productions – Kraken Unleashed, SeaWorld Orlando
  • Framestore – A Moon For All Mankind
  • BackLight – Eclipse
  • Neurogaming Limited – World of Tanks VR
  • HOLOGATE – HOLOGATE
  • Kynoa – Koliseum Soccer VR
  • Neurogaming Limited – PolygonVR
  • Frontgrid – ParadropVR

Winner: ILMxLAB and The VOID  – Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

VR Social Impact Award nominees

  • ILMxLAB – CARNE y ARENA
  • The Distillery – What Will Your Day Bring?
  • Flight School – Evolution of Testicles
  • The Guardian Media Group – The Party – A virtual experience of autism
  • Virtual Dream Foundation – Virtual Dream
  • CNN – Global Warning – Arctic Melt
  • VR CITY – Malaria: Life on the frontline
  • Animal Equality – The Dairy Industry in 360 Degrees

Winner: VISYON – Window to our World

VR Architecture and Real Estate of the Year nominees

  • GrandPano – ALL in ONE VR for architecture
  • Virtual Worlds – Virtual Worlds 4D Theatre
  • Overstruct – Overstruct

Winner: Nanopixel – Bostoen

This story first appeared on UploadVR, our syndication partner.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018