GUANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 22, 2018–

DeerTrip™ App, a flagship product of Weconex, was awarded ‘DX Disruptor’ at The 3rd IDC Digital Transformation Summit in Beijing last Friday. The App provides a one-stop cross-border travel solution that has been widely recognized by the industry, for its advanced and innovative integrated technology and unique business model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005524/en/

DeerTrip™ App, a flagship product of Weconex, received IDC ‘DX Disruptor’ award.

The Digital Transformation Summits are held annually by IDC (International Data Corporation), a global leader in technology and industry advisory services. The summits enable enterprises to be recognized around the world as models for transforming the market through digitalization and technological innovation. The awards are held in high esteem in the global IT sector. Following the award ceremony, the President of Weconex, Jack Ho said, “It is a great honor to receive this distinction at the annual IDC awards, an event of great international influence. Thank you to the panel and the industry for acknowledging the contribution made by DeerTrip™ App in developing ‘New Mobility+’ services and recognizing our innovation. We will continue to focus on building on the company’s strengths and expanding our services in the global public transport sector.”

Public transport is a typical example of a service used in high frequency. However, resources for public transport and retail services are not well integrated, and upgrading the internet-based public services has become a priority. As the integration of digital and smart technology is becoming a trend, DeerTrip™ App offers a one-stop platform that optimizes user experiences with ‘New Mobility+’ services for the public transport and cross-border travel industry.

Bringing together global leading transportation, financial and telecommunication partners, integrates online and offline operations, Weconex expands its product and service offerings through digitalization, revolutionizing the traditional business model. With DeerTrip™ App, Weconex advances the integration of resources across borders and delivers an authentic one-stop service for public transport.

As China’s leading travel card system operator and service provider, Weconex offers nationwide coverage and is expanding its global reach. The company is in active discussions with international transportation card companies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand for future cooperation on cross-border travel solution. With convenience in mind, Weconex will form strategic partnerships with the three major operators and financial institutions to provide personalized services, allowing users to enjoy local facilities throughout their journey abroad.

As technological innovation continues to develop globally, digitalization and building smart cities have become the main strategic objectives for many countries. DeerTrip™ is currently implementing the ‘New Mobility+’ services to help advance the development of smart cities around the world. In the future, with a smartphone, users will be able to easily access cross-border public transport services, allowing them to enjoy a more convenient lifestyle.

About Weconex Group

Weconex Group is a leading transportation system solution provider in China, headquartered in Guangzhou with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xi ‘an, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Taipei, Hong Kong and so on. Grounded with its core value of green travel and public transport priority, the company provides efficient and fast access and low-cost integrated solution.

Currently, Weconex Group has covered 4 main provinces – Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanxi, and Henan and 50 cities in China. Besides DeerTrip™ App, Weconex also provides comprehensive products for public transportation industry, including Public transportation cards operating system, E-ticketing solution, AI customer service system, and diversity terminal POS and integrating payment system used in transport and finance payment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005524/en/

Media

Sophie Chiu

qiulingyu@weconex.com

+86 4008-689-666