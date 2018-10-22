Today at 3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern), we kick off Silicon Valley’s top executive event for AI: VB Summit. If you didn’t snag a ticket, this is your chance to get the next-best thing.
Starting Monday afternoon and then all day tomorrow, we’re focused entirely on how companies are achieving breakthrough results with AI. You’ll be able to hear from Intel, Google, IBM, Amazon, Uber, Etsy, and more as they share genuine AI strategies and show how machine learning is changing their internal structures and fattening their bottom lines.
How to watch live
VB Summit
#VBSummit
Livestreaming Schedule
VB Summit 2018 takes place October 22-23, 2018 at The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California. The agenda is below; for full session descriptions, visit the complete agenda.
Monday, October 22
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Opening remarks from Matt Marshall, Founder and CEO, VentureBeat
- Chatbots were a little flat. How Google is trying to change that with Adlingo; Vic Fatnani, Co-founder & General Manager, Adlingo — a Google Area 120 Company & Mike Balducci, Vice President, Strategy, Valassis Digital
- Getting results without bias: Moving to ‘white-box’ AI approaches; Slava Akmaev, SVP / Chief Analytics Officer, Berg Health
- Even when your product is the algorithm, people may sill be the most important; Sid Patil, Director of Data Science, Pandora
- AI in the enterprise: Combining bullish enthusiasm with strategic investments; Michal Locker, Managing Director, Deloitte & Vats Srivatsan, Head of Global Business Operations, Google Cloud
- Fly with AI: Harnessing enterprise infastructure to launch dozens of AI projects; Adam Bonnifield, VP of Artificial Intelligence, Airbus
Tuesday, October 23
9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- How AI created one of the fastest growing companies in history; Chen Peng, Head of Data Science, Uber Eats
- Levering ML to control your IT environment; Kristin Ireland, CEO of Movere
- Facebook accelerates research to production with the PyTorch 1.0 framework; Joseph Spisak, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence, Facebook
- Spanning the past, present and future of AI; Dr. Brian M. Pierce, Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA
- Forget building your AI project — Buy it off the shelf; Andrew Siemion, Berkeley SETI Research Center director
1:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Boardroom session reports (from six earlier closed-door boardroom sessions on a number of AI topics)
- Create an AI labs division, and realize a 10x return; Eric Haller, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Experian DataLabs
- AI is changing the way we recruit and hire talent; Darren Nix, Group Manager, Indeed
- AI transformation through acquisition; Nikhil Raghavan, VP Product for Search and Machine Learning, Etsy
- Titans in AI; Three titans of AI discuss the top attendee-submitted problems and their possible solutions through differing AI and machine learning. Amir Khosrowshahi, CTO AI Products, Intel; Inhi Suh, General Manager, Watson Customer Engagement, IBM; Venky Veeraraghavan, Group Program Manager, Microsoft’s Azure Cloud
- AI Innovation Showcase: Five companies selected from a large number of submissions present how they’re using AI for real-world, measurable, tangible impact on their business or within their vertical; Algorithmia, Datatron, Gong.IO, Metadata.IO, Pipeline.AI
- Closing remarks; Matt Marshall, CEO and Founder, VentureBeat