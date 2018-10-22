Today at 3 p.m. Pacific (6 p.m. Eastern), we kick off Silicon Valley’s top executive event for AI: VB Summit. If you didn’t snag a ticket, this is your chance to get the next-best thing.

Starting Monday afternoon and then all day tomorrow, we’re focused entirely on how companies are achieving breakthrough results with AI. You’ll be able to hear from Intel, Google, IBM, Amazon, Uber, Etsy, and more as they share genuine AI strategies and show how machine learning is changing their internal structures and fattening their bottom lines.

How to watch live

Livestreaming Schedule

VB Summit 2018 takes place October 22-23, 2018 at The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California. The agenda is below; for full session descriptions, visit the complete agenda.

Monday, October 22

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening remarks from Matt Marshall, Founder and CEO, VentureBeat

from Matt Marshall, Founder and CEO, VentureBeat Chatbots were a little flat. How Google is trying to change that with Adlingo; Vic Fatnani, Co-founder & General Manager, Adlingo — a Google Area 120 Company & Mike Balducci, Vice President, Strategy, Valassis Digital

Vic Fatnani, Co-founder & General Manager, Adlingo — a Google Area 120 Company & Mike Balducci, Vice President, Strategy, Valassis Digital Getting results without bias: Moving to ‘white-box’ AI approaches ; Slava Akmaev, SVP / Chief Analytics Officer, Berg Health

; Slava Akmaev, SVP / Chief Analytics Officer, Berg Health Even when your product is the algorithm, people may sill be the most important ; Sid Patil, Director of Data Science, Pandora

; Sid Patil, Director of Data Science, Pandora AI in the enterprise: Combining bullish enthusiasm with strategic investments ; Michal Locker, Managing Director, Deloitte & Vats Srivatsan, Head of Global Business Operations, Google Cloud

; Michal Locker, Managing Director, & Vats Srivatsan, Head of Global Business Operations, Google Cloud Fly with AI: Harnessing enterprise infastructure to launch dozens of AI projects; Adam Bonnifield, VP of Artificial Intelligence, Airbus

Tuesday, October 23

9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

How AI created one of the fastest growing companies in history ; Chen Peng, Head of Data Science, Uber Eats

; Chen Peng, Head of Data Science, Uber Eats Levering ML to control your IT environment ; Kristin Ireland, CEO of Movere

; Kristin Ireland, CEO of Movere Facebook accelerates research to production with the PyTorch 1.0 framework; Joseph Spisak, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence, Facebook

Joseph Spisak, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence, Facebook Spanning the past, present and future of AI ; Dr. Brian M. Pierce, Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA

; Dr. Brian M. Pierce, Director, Information Innovation Office, DARPA Forget building your AI project — Buy it off the shelf; Andrew Siemion, Berkeley SETI Research Center director

1:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.