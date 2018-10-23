LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 23, 2018–

Agilesphere has launched a new agile training course for anyone working on digital projects. Developed collaboratively by experts in digital transformation, this training programme harnesses best practice from the UK’s world-leading Government Digital Service. Now offered for the first time to everyone, the new training shares the benefits of agile working to enable efficiency and adaptability for the increasingly dynamic digital world.

The AgileDSTM qualification is a new APMG accredited course developed by the Agile Business Consortium in partnership with experts from Agilesphere. It brings agile – a method of project management – to life by applying it to the practical implementation of digital services. It provides a framework and guidance for a team or individual working in a digital delivery environment. Introducing and developing agile philosophy, the course has been designed to boost the effectiveness of members of multi-disciplinary delivery teams.

The AgileDSTM qualification has recently been released as a public beta as part of its development. The courses are led by skilled agile practitioners with extensive experience in practical application of agile approaches to digital service development, coaching and training.

Jeremy Renwick, CxO at Agilesphere, said: “AgileDSTM is a brand-new certification from the Agile Business Consortium and the result of a collaborative industry initiative. Agilesphere is proud to have had the original idea for the course.

“The UK Government has been making incredible progress with creating services that are digital by default, accessible and meet the needs of citizens. We’ve been working with many Government departments to make sure its people have the tools to work in agile environments. We’re excited to now share this innovation and best-practice with private sector organisations and support professionals to learn and develop agile delivery methods, tools and techniques.”

Agilesphere is a partnership of talented experts dedicated to helping clients with their digital transformation through strategy, coaching and delivery services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005243/en/

For Agilesphere

Casey Calista, 07419989055

casey.calista@lodestonecommunications.com