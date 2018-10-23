Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is making money faster than its predecessor, Origins, market researcher The NPD Group said today. Ubisoft‘s Greek open-world game launched on October 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The NPD Group’s new report covers the period from September 2 to October 6. That only gave Odyssey two days of sales, but it still managed to take the No. 3 spot. Odyssey was only behind Marvel’s Spider-Man (No. 1) and NBA 2K19 (No. 2).

Origins launched on October 27, 2017. Odyssey’s debut saw double-digit dollar sales growth compared to Origin’s debut, which was already a strong launch for Ubisoft, eclipsing the 2015 Syndicate’s sales in 10 days.

The Assassin’s Creed series started in 2007. The franchise focuses on stealth and combat with a narrative that can jump to different time periods. The series was pumping out yearly installments until it started to see a decline in sales with entries like 2014’s Unity and 2015’s Syndicate. After Syndicate, the franchise took a break for an extra year so that Ubisoft could spend time reinventing Assassin’s Creed with the next entry.

Origin introduced more role-playing game mechanics to Assassin’s Creed, and Odyssey double-downed on this design with new elements like dialogue options. The changes are working, as these numbers show that the franchise is back on the rise.