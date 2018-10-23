Travel booking platform GoEuro today announced a $150 million raise as the company continues to push its service beyond Europe.

Based in Berlin, GoEuro allows users to book trips across transportation modes such as planes and trains and across borders. The company’s primary goal is to unify all types of travel booking on a single platform.

The latest round was led by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik AB and Singapore-based Temasek. It also includes money from Hillhouse Capital and comes about two years after the company raised $70 million in a round led by Kleiner Perkins.

“The investment by these outstanding firms is a testament to our team’s hard work to build the leading booking platform for transport in Europe and a recognition of the tremendous growth opportunities we see ahead,” said GoEuro CEO and founder Naren Shaam, in a statement. “Over the past five years, we’ve brought most European transportation onto our platform, creating a simple, consistent, and familiar experience for our customers. We see extraordinary potential to transform travel booking by expanding our platform to the fragmented, mostly offline systems for managing transport globally.”

GoEuro launched five years ago has already expanded beyond Europe, offering bookings in 36 countries, and it will use the latest funding to add more countries, as well as for hiring and product development.