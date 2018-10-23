Fallout 76 is less than a month away, and that means it’s time for Bethesda Softworks to rev up the hype machine for the post-apocalyptic role-playing game series’ first foray into online gaming. The publisher is kicking off its marketing while simultaneously testing the games online stability with a live beta test. The Fallout 76 “B.E.T.A” (the Break-It Early Test Application) is coming first to the Xbox One, but it’ll soon hit PlayStation 4 and PC as well. If you’re wondering exactly when that’ll happen, then you’re in the right place.

First, it’s important to note exactly how the beta will work. Fallout 76 is not going to run 24 hours a day for its entire testing period. Instead, developer Bethesda Game Studios is planning to make it live for four-to-eight hours each day. This should force players to all get on at the same time, which will stress the servers.

So basically, don’t take a day off of work to play the Fallout 76 beta. Check to make sure that the test is running during a time when you can play.

OK. Let’s get to the start dates and times.

Fallout 76 beta start times for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Xbox One

As is standard for a major big-budget game test, the Fallout 76 beta has a timed exclusivity window. It will begin first on Xbox One as part of Microsoft’s co-marketing deal with Bethesda. Here are the specifics:

Start date: Tuesday, October 23

Time: 4 p.m. Pacific

This testing period will run for just four hours, so here’s how it breaks down. It does not shift based on timezone. Instead, folks in the U.K. will have to start playing at midnight if they want to get in on this first trial.

Los Angeles (Pacific time): 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New York (Eastern time): 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

London (British time): Midnight to 4 a.m.

Sydney, Australia (Australian Eastern): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are worried because that time doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. Bethesda promises to move future times around to better serve other regions.

PS4 and PC

For the other Fallout 76 platforms, all Bethesda has provided is a date. You can start playing on those systems beginning October 30. So it’s a decent Devil’s Night treat. As with the Xbox One, except specific online sessions that last up to eight hours. Outside of those windows, you will not have access to the game.

Finally, keep in mind that the only way to get guaranteed access to the Fallout 76 beta is to preorder it. That will give you a link to a Bethesda website where you can get a code for your platform of choice. That does not include Steam, of course. Bethesda is only launching it on PC on its own launcher store.