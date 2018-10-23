Oracle today announced the launch of the Oracle Digital Assistant for companies, an AI assistant built to help employees handle things like enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), or human relations needs in a conversational setting.

The Oracle Digital Assistant will be able to handle employee needs on popular chat apps like Slack, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat, as well from Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana.

The announcement was made at Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco and follows a series of updates announced yesterday for Oracle ERP and cloud systems.

Oracle Digital Assistant builds upon the Oracle bot development platform, which made its initial debut in fall 2016. Like other automated bots, Oracle’s enterprise assistant derives intent from words using a combination of natural language understanding and natural language processing.

Instead of people having to go to different bots for procurement or filing expenses or the suite of automated bots for the enterprise made available with the abovementioned apps, the Oracle Digital Assistant combines these experiences to recommend one of 70 to 80 bots to get things done, Oracle VP Suhas Uliyar told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

“It becomes really onerous if you’re an employee for you to be able to say ‘Hey, which [bot] one do I go to? What questions do I ask? If I wanted to create context between the two, how do I do that?'” he said.

Oracle Digital Assistant will also be able to provide employers statistics around employee adoption, how people are using the assistant, and insights into how it may have led an employee to make a certain decision.

Oracle’s assistant joins a host of offerings available today for enterprise customers, including the Kore enterprise platform, as well as third-party ecosystems for team communication apps like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Workplace by Facebook.