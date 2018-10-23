Well, dress me in spandex and call me Shocker, because I can’t believe that Marvel’s Spider-Man drove PlayStation 4 to huge sales in September. The friendly neighborhood superhero debuted to massive success. It was the best-selling game last month, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. On the back of that game, PlayStation 4 was the top-selling console platform of the month.

“PlayStation 4 was September’s best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars sold,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “PlayStation 4 hardware achieved the highest September unit sell-through for a non plug-n-play console since the PS4 in 2014.”

Naturally, that extends PlayStation 4’s lead throughout 2018. It came into September as the best-selling console in the United States so far this year. The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is Sony’s best selling bundle in terms of both dollars and units.

Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Xbox also continues to perform well.

“Xbox One hardware dollar sales in September grew more than 30 percent when compared to a year ago and are now up more than 60 percent year to date,” said Piscatella. “The Xbox One X 1TB Black is the best-selling Xbox One hardware item of the year in both dollars and units sold.”

It’s worth pointing out that while the base PlayStation 4 model is the best-selling system for Sony. Microsoft has successfully swung its audience to purchasing its upgraded hardware instead. That is potentially because most people are happy with the original PS4 experience.

As for Nintendo Switch, the system is in a quiet period. The publisher launched Super Mario Party in September, but it is still waiting for the next major release. That is coming in November with the Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee games. And in December with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Those games will certainly sell Nintendo hardware, and — in the meantime — people may pick it up for portable ports of Diablo III and Civilization VI.