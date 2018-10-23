Real-time, In-stream Programming Lets IoT/IIoT Developers Rapidly and Easily Build For The Edge

Sixgill, LLC, the leader in sensor data services for governing Internet of Everything (IoE) assets, announced today the release of Sense Edge Stream Programming, which enables developers to rapidly and easily build and deploy IoT/IIoT functionality at the edge.

This advanced new feature – available immediately – combines rapid, modular, iterative development practices with the power of Sense edge computing, for fast, flexible solutions programming. It is one more example of how Sixgill continues to enhance the extensibility of its Sense sensor data services platform for accelerated time-to-market for IoE applications.

Sixgill Sense Edge Stream Programming deftly handles the complex challenges of building high performance IoT applications that are also highly scalable. With this built-in, easy-to-use feature, Developers can simply choose what they want to do in the Sense Dash console, create rules and initiate actions via gateways or edge devices equipped with computing power.

With Sense Edge Stream Programming, developers can:

Implement programmatic edge computing easily via built-in dashboard features

Add powerful functionality rapidly to the Sense sensor data pipeline

Test, iterate and deploy edge functionality immediately

“Sixgill is on a mission to let developers focus on innovation and speed to market by providing the most extensible, scalable, easy-to-use sensor-emitted, time-series data automation platform,” said Elizabeth Shonnard, SVP of Product at Sixgill. “Edge Stream Programming is also a super-simple way to add JavaScript code for nearly any use case, and it’s available in Sense, both in the cloud and on Reach, our mobile SDK and edge agent for Sense.”

Sixgill Sense is a sensor data services platform designed to meet the automation requirements of highly diverse sensor-generated data and the applications that depend on it. Sense is fully optimized for the efficient and scalable ingestion, organization and automation of time-series data. Sense brings the ability to identify actionable events from noisy sensor data streams and trigger programmatic responses, reliably and at scale. It includes responsive edge capabilities to preserve functionality during connectivity interruptions, attack network latency, and optimize data transfers to the cloud.

For more information on Sixgill, this video offers a concise overview. Our video on edge may also be of interest. Sixgill’s complete “Making Sense of Sensor Data” video series can be viewed or downloaded here.

About Sixgill

Sixgill builds universal sensor data and automation services that enable organizations to govern IoE assets. Sixgill Sense™ offers developers the ability to acquire, analyze and act on any sensor-generated data, at any velocity or scale. Sense can acquire sensor data from any emitter or gateways, and distill actionable intelligence for quick, programmatic response. Sixgill offers customers a single powerful platform to unify sensor data management, process automation and analytics for all sensor-informed applications. Visit Sixgill.com.

