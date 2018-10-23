Conversational AI startup Spot today announced that its anonymous sexual harassment reporting bot for the workplace can now be adopted by businesses. The Spot bot uses conversational AI and the cognitive interviewing method to collect information about incidents of workplace harassment.

The Spot beta launched in February. Individuals who experience harassment simply speak to the bot, which then generates a report that can be handed over to an employer. Companies that adopt the Spot bot can see all reported harassment incidents in an online dashboard.

Employees can sign into Spot using an employee ID number or email address. Though Spot submissions are anonymous, HR staff can follow up using a chat tool on Spot.

Spot requires companies, before implementing the product, to commit to following up on reports within 10 business days. If an employee hasn’t heard anything about their report after that amount of time, they can email Spot with their report ID and Spot will reach out to the company, All Turtles head of product Jessica Collier told VentureBeat in a phone interview. Spot is part of All Turtles, an AI startup studio created in 2017 that works with companies with offices in San Francisco, Tokyo, and Paris. All Turtles was cofounded by Evernote CEO Phil Libin. Spot was cofounded by clinical psychologist Dr. Julia Shaw and former Evernote employees Daniel Nicolae and Dylan Marriott.

A number of conversational AI services have been created to aid people impacted by harassment.

Botler.ai, a conversational AI system trained on U.S. and Canadian criminal code helps people understand if a crime was committed when they have felt violated, while Callisto is a web-based tool that can help sexual assault victims report what happened to them and identify serial offenders at tech companies and on college campuses.