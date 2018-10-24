Palo Alto-based data warehouse startup Yellowbrick Data has raised $48 million in a series B round of funding led by Siemens’ VC firm Next47, with participation from DFJ and other existing investors, including GV, Menlo Ventures, Samsung Ventures, and Third Point Ventures.

Founded in 2014, Yellowbrick Data emerged from stealth back in July with $44 million in funding from some of the aforementioned big-name investors, including Alphabet’s GV.

As with other data warehousing technologies, Yellowbrick Data’s platform serves as a repository for holding and querying data. It basically helps companies make sense of their wealth of data and spot patterns and trends.

There are numerous data warehousing platforms out there already, of course, including Microsoft’s SQL Data Warehouse, Google’s BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift, but a handful of players have emerged to disrupt the $20 billion-plus data warehousing market.

Big business

Last week, data analytics startup Incorta, which offers data warehousing as part of its platform, raised $15 million from Microsoft’s M12 and Telstra Ventures, though it has previously also raised cash from GV.

A few weeks back, San Mateo-based Snowflake Computing, which is a similar proposition, raised $450 million at a $3.5 billion valuation. Snowflake focuses more on the public cloud, with support for AWS and Azure, while Yellowbrick Data — for the time being, at least — is primarily aimed at on-premises datacenters and private or hybrid clouds. Yellowbrick Data has previously indicated that it plans to add public clouds to the mix in future.

Yellowbrick Data has now raised a total of $92 million and said it plans to accelerate adoption of its data analytics platform for the hybrid cloud.