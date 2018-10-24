Last week, I wrote about a report from the Brookings Institution and the Walton Family Foundation on the “state of the Heartland.” The report uses a nontraditional definition of the Heartland. Their version of the Heartland is a region encompassing 19 states across the Midwest and southern United States, stretching from Oklahoma up to North Dakota, across to Ohio and Michigan, and down to Louisiana.

I wrote about how some of the data indicated that the Heartland was struggling to retain young talent. One of the sources I spoke with for the article, a VP with the Illinois Technology Association, noted that while many of the college students startups interview are eager to move back to the Midwest eventually — they still think that they need to move out to the West Coast to initially start their tech career.

In this section, I write a lot about (just last week in fact!) about how startup communities can do a better job of recruiting West Coast talent to “boomerang” back to their hometowns. But certainly, in order to create a healthy tech community with solid pipelines of both entry-level and executive talent, Heartland cities also need to make it a priority to retain more college graduates.

I don’t have any answers as to how to do so, but I’d like to hear from any startup founders who read this newsletter about what they’ve found has worked for them. How do you go about spreading the word about your company to local college students? What have you found makes a successful internship program that makes students want to stay after graduation and work for your company?

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

