Gen.G is an esports organization that aims to be a pioneer in multiple categories of competitive video games, and today the company has announced an all-female Fortnite team. It has signed rising Fortnite stars Tina Perez and Madison Mann.

Perez and Mann — better known by their respective gamer tags, @TINARAES and @maddiesuun — are a popular duo in the Fortnite community, and now they will compete under the Gen.G banner, which also includes competitive teams in Overwatch, League of Legends, and Clash Royale. Gen.g made the announcement ahead of the TwitchCon event for livestreamers in San Jose, California.

Gen.G is also announcing today that Kristen Valnicek (@KittyPlays) has signed an offer to join the organization in a business development capacity to serve as head of new gaming initiatives. In her role, Valnicek will support Jordan Sherman, head of partnerships, with new sponsorships, partnerships, recruiting, and community engagement.

Valnicek has demonstrated interest in supporting competitive gaming and players. As the founder of “Team Kitty,” she has provided a platform for female gamers to come together via Twitch in an effort to network and help each other get better.

“Our fans should be thrilled about our Fortnite team and what this development means for the future of esports,” said Arnold Hur, chief growth officer at Gen.G esports, in a statement. “Maddie and Tina come in with a desire to be great. They’ll be taking advantage of all the Gen.G resources at their disposal to improve their craft. We believe that providing organizational support will allow Tina and Maddie to develop into amazing players. We’re also really excited about the experience, energy and passion that Kristen will bring to our organization.”

Image Credit: Gen.G

As Gen.G continues to build a U.S.-based presence, Perez and Mann provide the organization with a formidable core of Fortnite players in what has become one of the biggest games on the planet. Epic said it has devoted $100 million in the next year to establish Fortnite as a competitive gaming esport.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Maddie to represent Gen.G in Fortnite esports,” said Perez, in a statement. “I have been competing for over 10 years in multiple esports titles for the opportunity to be matched against the best players in the world. With this opportunity, we are going to train relentlessly to be the best players we can be.”

“There aren’t enough words to express how grateful I am that Gen.G recognizes our passion for competitive gaming,” said Mann, in a statement. “Tina and I both love winning more than anything. We love a challenge and strive for success while we take on other amazingly talented Fortnite players across the world.”

Their first event representing Gen.G will be the Fortnite Fall Skirmish at TwitchCon. Perez will look to build off her performance in Week 3 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, when she racked up 12 total points to finish fourth among North American participants.

“There’s so much room for growth across the entire esports landscape and I’m here to help Gen.G take advantage of every possible opportunity,” said Valnicek, in a statement. “This Fortnite team is a perfect example of our organization looking at the industry from a wider scale and identifying an untapped segment. Gen.G fans will be incredibly happy about the direction we’re headed in.”

Gen.G’s moves today come after the announcement of former NBA star Chris Bosh joining the organization as player management advisor. Gen.G was founded in 2017 by former Kabam leaders Kevin Chou and Kent Wakeford.