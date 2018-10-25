SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 25, 2018–

Taking a bold new step in their own direction, Monster Squad announced today as a new game studio built from the ground up to create original experiences with their community. The studio was established by industry alumni from Runic and Gearbox who were part of the creative foundations for the Torchlight and Borderland series of games.

Monster Squad is led by four former team members from Runic Games: Patrick Blank (Creative Director), John Dunbar (Gameplay Director), Allen Fong (CEO), and Marsh Lefler (Studio Head). Dunbar was lead Gameplay Designer and Programmer, and Lefler served as Studio Head and Lead Programmer. Both were part of the original Runic team that was reformed from Flagship Studios. Fong was previously COO at Runic. Prior to that he was Director of Business Development for Perfect World where he helped establish the partnership between the two companies. Blank was the Creative Director and Lead Level Designer at Runic. He previously worked at Gearbox Software as Lead level designer on Borderlands and since forming Monster Squad has brought over former Gearbox colleagues to join the new startup.

“Some of our fondest memories developing games come from when we were working on Mythos, our precursor to Torchlight. What started out as a small network test ballooned into a full-fledged online Action-RPG because of the community that played it. We’re excited to get back to that,” recounts Lefler. “Today, there are more ways to reach out and interact with players than ever before. This is an amazing time to be building a new studio that creates original gaming experiences with our community.”

Based in historic Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, Monster Squad has already begun developing their first new IP game.

