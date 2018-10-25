Bandai Namco announced today that Jump Force will release on February 15. The anime and manga-based fighting game is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Jump Force includes characters from the Weekly Shōnen Jump manga anthology, which has published and publishes popular series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece. Along with those manga, Jump Force will also include fighters from Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, Hunter × Hunter, and more.

JUMP FORCE will release on Feb. 15, 2019! Unite to fight with your favorite manga characters, including Ryo Saeba from City Hunter and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star! Ready to take them on? Pre-order #JUMPFORCE today: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 #ParisGamesWeek pic.twitter.com/oo2zdRj5wj — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 25, 2018

Bandai Namco released another anime-themed fighting game, Dragon Ball Fighterz, earlier this year in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As of May, Fighterz sold more than 2.5 million copies. A Switch version released on September 28.

Dragon Ball Fighterz is a 2D game that uses cel-shading techniques to make its characters look as close to their anime versions as possible. Jump Force is a 3D fighter, and it is using a more realistic visual style.