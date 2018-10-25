Sega announced today that Team Sonic Racing is now coming out on May 21. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC racing game was originally set to come out this year.

Team Sonic Racing is similar to racers like Mario Kart, but it focuses on cooperative play. Teams of three racers compete together. You choose to play as classic Sonic characters like the famous hedgehog himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow.

The game is coming from Sumo Digital. The British studio has worked on the Sonic franchise before, including the 2012 racing game Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. That game included a roster of Sega characters outside of the Sonic franchise, while Team Sonic Racing is just focusing on its own series.

“We know delays are no fun, but quality matters most,” the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account posted. “Thanks for your patience — we’ve got more to show you for TSR very soon!”