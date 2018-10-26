Capcom announced today that Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 0 are coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in 2019.

Resident Evil is a huge franchise, with the horror-action series selling over 84 million games around the world. Capcom has been supporting Nintendo’s newest console with some of its biggest franchises, including Mega Man and Monster Hunter, and now Resident Evil is coming to the home console/portable hybrid.

This will be the remake version of the first Resident Evil. The original came out in 1996 for PlayStation, while the remake first debuted on Nintendo’s GameCube in 2002. Resident Evil 0, a prequel, also came out for GameCube that same year. Both game have had recent remasters for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Resident Evil 4 debuted on the GameCube in 2005. It strayed from the survival-horror roots of its predecessors to focus more on action. Resident Evil 4 was a landmark game that established conventions for many third-person shooters going forward, including its use of an over-the-shoulder camera.

Capcom is also working on a remake of Resident Evil 2, which is coming out on January 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That game is not coming out for Switch.