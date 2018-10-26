Fallout 76’s beta test is “live” right now on Xbox One. Well, that’s not exactly right. We are in the testing phase of Fallout 76, but Bethesda Softworks is only running tests during certain periods each day. That will continue when the beta hits PlayStaiton 4 and PC as well.

So when does that all happen? Let’s get to it.

When does the Fallout 76 beta start for Xbox One?

If you are trying to run through the wastelands on Microsoft’s console, your headstart is going to last for a few more days. Bethesda is planning to run one test on most days between now and November 4. These sessions will vary in length from two hours to seven hours. And if you are trying to plan your day around getting into some of the action, here’s the relevant info:

October 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific)

October 28, noon. to 2 p.m. Eastern (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pacific)

October 30, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific)

November 1, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific)

November 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific)

November 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific)

So while you won’t get a chance to play on Halloween or November 2, Bethesda does have some lengthier sessions planned. That includes five hours on November 1 and seven hours on November 4.

When does the Fallout 76 beta start for PlayStation 4 and PC?

If you aren’t playing on Xbox One, you’ll have to wait until October 30 to begin your post-apocalyptic journey. But after that point, you will have the same schedule.

Here’s when you can play:

October 30, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific)

November 1, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific)

November 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific)

November 4, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific)

Now, keep in mind that these tests could experience connection issues. Even if Bethesda is trying to get everyone online, servers could go down. The publisher could also change the times of these tests as well. So don’t call off work or anything … unless you’re planning to do so for Red Dead Redemption 2.