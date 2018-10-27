Bandai Namco announced today that 2B from Nier: Automata is coming to Soulcalibur VI. The new character will also come with a stage based on her game, but we do not know when this content is releasing.

Soulcalibur VI launched on October 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We praised the fighting game’s accessible action. New characters, especially ones from different franchises, can keep its fans playing for a longer time.

Mission: eliminate hostile entity known as Soul Edge.

2B from @NieRGame joins the battle of souls and swords in #SOULCALIBUR VI! Wielding her signature swords, the combat android will keep on fighting until her task is completed. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/mpEjhaEbBc — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) October 27, 2018

Nier: Automata was one of 2017’s surprise hits. The action game earned fans with its melancholy world, memorable characters, and multiple endings. 2B is Nier: Automata’s main hero. She’s part of an android army that’s fighting a war against less-human-like machines. Nier: Automata shipped over 3 million copies.

Soulcalibur has a long history of introducing guest characters from other franchises, including Link from The Legend of Zelda and even Darth Vader from Star Wars. 2B is the second guest character for Soulcalibur VI. Geralt from The Witcher has been available since launch.