Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Reviva), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has been selected as a winner of the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global award, which recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these companies’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“We are honored to receive the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global award,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reviva. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Reviva team towards the development of next generation innovative medicines.”

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Reviva embodies the vision, drive and innovation that defines a successful entrepreneurial venture. Reviva should be proud of its accomplishment.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of track records and standing of companies relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising, new business models from around the world.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Reviva), is located in Sunnyvale, California and is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of internally discovered next generation therapies that address unmet medical needs in the therapeutic areas of the central nervous system (CNS), pulmonary and inflammatory diseases. Reviva has a strong patent portfolio and several products in the pipeline at various stages of development.

Reviva’s leadership team has a proven background and a track record in successful product development, regulatory approval and commercialization. For additional information, please visit our website at www.revivapharma.com.

