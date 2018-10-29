Destiny 2 had the most digital sales of any console game across the world in September, according to market researcher SuperData. Marvel’s Spider-Man was right behind it.
The two helped drive digital console spending to $1.24 billion for the month. That’s up from $912 million during the same period last year. You can find the full list of the top digital console games below:
- Destiny 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FIFA 19
- Fortnite: Battle Royale
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Destiny 2 launched in September 2017, but it had a big boost in September 2018 thanks to the launch of its Forsaken expansion. According to SuperData, 60 percent of Destiny 2’s monthly active users purchased Forsaken.
Marvel’s Spider-Man was PlayStation 4’s biggest launch of 2018, topping God of War from earlier this year. Spider-Man sold 2.17 million digital copies in September.