Destiny 2 had the most digital sales of any console game across the world in September, according to market researcher SuperData. Marvel’s Spider-Man was right behind it.

The two helped drive digital console spending to $1.24 billion for the month. That’s up from $912 million during the same period last year. You can find the full list of the top digital console games below:

Destiny 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man FIFA 19 Fortnite: Battle Royale NBA 2K19 FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Shadow of the Tomb Raider Grand Theft Auto V PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Destiny 2 launched in September 2017, but it had a big boost in September 2018 thanks to the launch of its Forsaken expansion. According to SuperData, 60 percent of Destiny 2’s monthly active users purchased Forsaken.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was PlayStation 4’s biggest launch of 2018, topping God of War from earlier this year. Spider-Man sold 2.17 million digital copies in September.