When Apple holds both September and October media events, you know there’s major news on both the iPhone and iPad fronts. Now that the iPhone/Apple Watch news has mostly died down, it’s time for “More in the Making,” an event that’s expected to focus mostly on the iPad Pro, new Macs, and new accessories.

Atypically for Apple, the event isn’t being held at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, but rather at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. Since that’s on the east coast, it’s also early in the day for an Apple event, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern (7 a.m. Pacific).

CEO Tim Cook is expected to lead a keynote speech that will also feature Apple engineering and marketing executives, likely including Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller, plus guests to show off new iPad and Mac features. Video from the event will be streamed live at this link, and for the second time, Apple will also stream the event via Twitter.

Beyond new iPad Pro models and accessories including new Pencil and Keyboard options, we expect to finally see a long-rumored entry-level MacBook with a 13-inch Retina display, a professionally focused Mac mini, and updates to the iMac, 12-inch MacBook, and other Mac computers. Software updates for iOS, macOS, and watchOS are also highly likely today.

Rumors continue to float that smaller devices such as a new iPad mini, AirPods 2 earphones, or AirPower wireless charging mat might be at the event, but they could easily be held for early 2019 instead.

Apple’s livestream is available for users of recent versions of Safari, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox browsers, as well as Apple TV devices. On the web, Apple notes that MSE, H.264, and AAC are required for the stream, so the Twitter stream might be easier for some users to access.

We will be covering the event live with followups throughout the day. Follow all of our More in the Making event coverage here and on Twitter at @VentureBeat.