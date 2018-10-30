Nintendo sold 5.07 million Switch hybrid consoles in the first half of 2018, but revenues grew only 4 percent to $3.9 billion in the six months ended September 30.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company said profit was $815 million, up 32 percent from a year earlier. Nintendo said it would not change its previous forecast for the fiscal year.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 1.67 million units since its release in May, and Mario Tennis Aces sold 2.16 million units since June. Total software sales for the first half of the fiscal year for the Nintendo Switch are 42.13 million units, up 91 percent from a year earlier.

The classic console, NES Classic Edition, and Super NES Classic Edition, sold 3.69 million units. In December, Nintendo will release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And Pokemon: Let’s Go! Pikachu and Let’s Go! Eevee will debut in November.

Nintendo plans to release Mario Kart Tour for smartphones in the coming months. Nintendo has now sold 22.8 million Switch consoles to date, and it has sold 111 million Switch games. Smartphone game sales were $161 million for the six months ended September 30. Nintendo sold 1 million 3DS handheld units in the six months ended September 30.