Sixgill, LLC, the leader in sensor data services for governing Internet of Everything (IoE) assets, announced today that it has edge-enabled its Reach SDK & Edge Agent to extend the power of Sense data automation to the edge of a network.

The new Reach SDK and Edge Agent moves Sense data ingestion, analytics and rule-triggering processes from the cloud to edge devices and gateways. This can dramatically reduce the amount of device data traffic to the cloud by performing the sensor data automation close to or on the device, thereby attacking latency, increasing security, and containing costs.

With the new Reach SDK and Edge Agent, IoT developers can easily manage and monitor sensor data-informed projects with automated Sense Edge capabilities that:

Collect and configure enriched data remotely through the Sense Cloud and the Sense Dash™ console

Automate ingestion of on-device information such as location, OS-level sensors, hardware information, software information and user information

Push analytics and rules to the edge to trigger desired actions when and where events are occurring

Ensure secure communication between device and gateway or cloud using a combination of strong asymmetric and symmetric encryption

Boost geo-location accuracy with combined readings from GPS, non-GPS spectrum, and people and device behaviors

Increase privacy and security by processing data on the edge and only sending metadata to the cloud.

Depending on the edge rule and its assigned action, critical data and alerts can be issued immediately to the Sense platform, a third party or internal system, or when an alert is triggered, messages can be sent to individuals, or stored locally on a gateway.

Sixgill’s Reach SDK and Edge Agent can be embedded in most device types and operating systems. Reach will continue to enable its original functionality and communicate with Sense via mobile devices when embedded in mobile apps to provide hybrid geo-location and sensor data to enable real-time contextual, triggered messaging.

“With the edge-enablement of our Reach product, we continue to sharpen our focus on solutions that address the true complexity IoT developers face,” said Elizabeth Shonnard, SVP of Product at Sixgill. “By simplifying sensor data handling, analysis and device management at the edge, we ease and speed application development, slashing time to market.”

Sixgill Reach is enabled on over 50 Million phones in major U.S. carrier applications and has powered crowd management and audience communications at large events in the U.S. and Europe.

Sixgill Sense is a sensor data services platform designed to meet the automation requirements of highly diverse sensor-generated data and the applications that depend on it. Sense is fully optimized for the efficient and scalable ingestion, organization and automation of time-series data. Sense brings the ability to identify actionable events from noisy sensor data streams and trigger programmatic responses, reliably and at scale.

