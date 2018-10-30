Nintendo announced today that its next Direct presentation will take place on November at 7 a.m. Pacific, and it will focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The stream will last for about 40 minutes.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming out on December 7 for Switch. The fighting game is the system’s biggest release for the rest of the year. The Nintendo Direct could show off the rest of the title’s new characters.

This will be the second Nintendo Direct to focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The last one took place on August 8 and revealed Simon Belmont and King K. Rool as new fighters.

The Smash Bros. community on sites like Reddit has been buzzing about supposed roster leaks that show characters like Geno from Super Mario RPG and Mach Rider from the classic NES game of the same name will be coming Ultimate, along with Banjo & Kazooie, Isaac from Golden Sun, and the Chorus Kids from Rhythm Heaven. We’ll find out soon if the leaks are legitimate.