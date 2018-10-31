Including promotions of Lindsay Sharma to Managing Director and Amir Malayery to Principal

Industry Ventures, L.L.C., a leading investment firm for venture capital, today announced multiple promotions and hires that will further support and elevate the growing firm.

Promotions

Lindsay Sharma has been promoted to Managing Director to manage the firm’s latest investment fund strategy. Prior to joining Industry Ventures as a Vice President in the secondary funds in 2014, Lindsay was a Principal in corporate strategy and development at Intuit, leading mergers and acquisition activities. Before Intuit, Lindsay held private equity and investment banking industry roles at Great Hill Partners and Bear Stearns. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University.

“Lindsay has been working with our team to explore new opportunities that take advantage of our venture capital fund relationships and investments in older technology companies to provide successful exit scenarios. This work helped determined that there is a significant opportunity that is unfolding for our firm to work with venture funds and help some of their companies exit their portfolios,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and founder of Industry Ventures.

Amir Malayery has also been promoted from Vice President, a role he has had since joining the firm in 2016, to Principal in the firm’s secondary funds. Before joining Industry Ventures, Amir was the founder and CEO of Dapper Shopping, a mobile commerce startup focused on men’s retail as well as an investor at Summit Partners, a growth equity firm at which he focused on internet, media, and technology investments. Amir received his MBA from Harvard Business School and both a BA and MA from Stanford University.

Swildens continued, “Part of our team for only two short years, Amir has already proven himself as an invaluable team member. We cannot wait to see how he will continue to support and lead our team as a Principal.”

New Hires

Industry Ventures has brought both Joe Coleman and Jason Mendel on as Associates on its secondary team.

Prior to joining Industry Ventures, Joe worked at GrowthPoint Technology Partners and Cambridge Associates; he earned a BsC in Finance from Santa Clara University. Jason most recently worked in Deutsche Bank’s Technology Investment Banking group and graduated with a BS from Santa Clara University.

David Chiang has also been hired as an Analyst for Industry Ventures’ hybrid fund of funds team. He was previously at Delphix, a software company, where he was part of their Business Operations team, and he earned a BA from Dartmouth College.

About Industry Ventures, L.L.C.

Industry Ventures is a leading investment firm that focuses on venture capital. The firm has three investment strategies: secondary investments, hybrid fund of funds investments, and direct investments. Founded in 2000, the firm manages over $3.4 billion of institutional capital and is headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

