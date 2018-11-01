Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t the only new game with a companion app. Activision is launching one for Call of Duty that works with Black Ops 4 and WWII. This app is available for iOS and Android as a free download. While it provides news about the franchise and updates about what your friends are doing, it also provides personalized insights about your play.

Each week, the app will update an “action report” that will recap how you’ve played over the previous seven days. You will also get a briefing that will provide suggestions and tips that the app bases on your performance. To make the data easy to parse, the Companion App visualizes it with plenty of charts and heatmaps. This will help you understand exactly how you are a noob with potato aim.

“The Call of Duty Companion App is something that we are very excited for players to use to enhance their gameplay experience,” Activision marketing tech boss Gina Hope said. “From connecting you with friends and fellow players, to providing personalized match analysis to checking out your loadouts and competing in challenges with your own squad, it’s a new way for players to engage with the game and the community.”

Why a companion app?

This is not the first time Activision has released a companion app for Call of Duty. In 2012, the publisher launched the Call of Duty Elite program with its own app. It, too, provided information about your performance and updates about the game. But the second-screen app concept didn’t catch on, and developers seemingly forgot about it. But now it’s back, and the reason likely has to do with the live-service business model.

Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2 both rely on highly engaged players to return to the game to spend money on in-game microtransactions. Or Red Dead will rely on that when its online mode launches into beta later this month.

But unlike Fortnite, which has a mobile version, players can lose their connection to an online game if they spend too much time away from it. A companion app enables developers to reach their most dedicated fans with push notifications on their smartphones. If a studio launches an in-game event, they can alert people using the app about that. That could get people to come back, and that could in turn get them to spend more money.

If this works, you can expect more games to launch similar apps in the future.