Destiny 2 is free to all Battle.net players. The offer goes on from now until November 18. The announcement came as part of the opening ceremonies for BlizzCon 2018 today in Anaheim, California. If you download the game, you will own it. You won’t lose it after November 18.

Destiny 2 released for PC last October, one month after the multiplayer shooter came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was the first game to release for Battle.net, Blizzard’s game portal.

This move will give the game an influx of new players, and returning players also get access to a special emblem.