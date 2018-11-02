Blizzard Entertainment announced that a Diablo game is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Android. It will be action role-playing game. It’s called Diablo: Immortal. The announcement capped a stream of reveals during BlizzCon 2018’s opening ceremonies in Anaheim, California.

This is the first game Blizzard has created specifically for mobile (Hearthstone hit PC before . You can sign up to learn more here. Hearthstone is on mobile, but it launched for PC first. NetEase Games is also working on the project. NetEase has worked with Blizzard for over 10 years to run its games in China, and it has plenty of experience with mobile MMOs such as Diablo: Immortal.

The mobile game takes place after the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and before Diablo III. It will include 6 classes: Wizard, Barbarian, Necromancer, Monk, Crusader, and Demon Hunter. The Immortal site linked above breaks each class down. It’ll have zones and dungeons.

As Blizzard says on its site for Diablo Immortal:

The Worldstone lies shattered, yet great power remains within its corrupted fragments. Power that Diablo’s minions hope to harness to bring about the return of the Lord of Terror.The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the corrupted Worldstone taint the land, bringing forth ancient evils who are looking to harvest the stone’s power and use it to control hum

A gameplay video showed at BlizzCon showed a game that looked much like a traditional Diablo experience. Graphically, it is not too different from Diablo III.