Blizzard Entertainment announced Overwatch‘s 29th playable character during the opening ceremonies for its BlizzCon event in Anaheim, California today. Ashe is the new hero, and she’s a member of the gang that the cowboy McCree used to ride with.

Overwatch launched in May 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has reached over 40 million players. It’s the most popular team-based shooter, ahead of competitors like Paladins. To keep its fans playing, Blizzard releases a steady stream of new content. New heroes don’t just give Overwatch fans a new character to try, but they can change the balance of the game which makes it fresh for casual and competitive players.

Ashe is a damage dealer that shoots with a rifle, The Viper. She can rattle off quick shots or use the sights for a more powerful, precise blow. She has dynamite, too, which lights enemies on fire, dealing damage over a limited time. Her coach gun knocks back foes, but it sends her backward, too. For her ultimate ability, she summons a giant robot named B.O.B., who knocks over foes and then blasts them with his arm cannons.

The team-based shooter’s last character addition, the hamster Wrecking Ball, launched on July 24. Blizzard puts a big emphasis on Overwatch’s esports scene, notably with Overwatch League, which is preparing for its second season. Professional players have to focus on just a few characters, so the addition of a new hero means they may have to change who and how they play.