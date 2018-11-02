Blizzard Entertainment announced at BlizzCon today that Warcraft III: Reforged is coming. It is a remaster of its classic real-time strategy game Warcraft III.

Warcraft III first came out in 2002 and sold over 3 million copies. This new version includes new visuals (Blizzard said it’ll have 62 single-player missions, and in gameplay that World of Warcraft senior producer Jeff Stilwell showed off, you could see the visual improvements, with less blocky characters and much better-looking levels.

Reforged will also have a better user interface, a World Editor with big improvements (remember, this editor spawned the Defense of the Ancients mod, which would be the foundation for League of Legends and Dota 2, games that helped reduce the RTS genre’s popularity). You’ll be able to use the tools to create MOBAs and tower defense games.

Warcarft helped establish the RTS genre, and its the first of the three pillars (joining StarCraft and Diablo) that built Blizzard into one of the biggest and most important studios in gaming. Warcraft III is considered one of the best, if not the No. 1, RTS ever made.