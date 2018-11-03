Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic Western game set in the Wild West. But some of the missions stray from the normal gunfight among enemies.

I’ve completed all of the 105 missions in the campaign, and I thought that this one, captured in video embedded in this story, was one of the scariest. The pace is slow, and the music starts out that way too. Then it ratchets up as the tension breaks loose.

It shows the storytelling skills of Rockstar Games, and it left me hankering for dry land. Check it out.