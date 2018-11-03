Riot Games is bringing augmented reality to its big League of Legends 2018 World Finals Opening Ceremony to entertain fans in a big stadium.

In the AR demo, the in-game band K/DA will deliver a debut performance onstage (yep, they’re real!) of their pop song POP/STARS through the use of augmented reality technology, alongside folks such as Madison Beer, Miyeon and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, and Jaira Burns.

K/DA is comprised of League of Legends champions (left to right in picture above) Akali, Ahri, Kai’Sa, and Evelynn. While the look and champions for the K/DA skin line have already been previously announced — the existence of a new original song, collaboration with Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, and Jaira Burns, and live augmented reality performance for the League of Legends 2018 World Finals Opening Ceremony will be a complete surprise to audiences attending the finals and watching worldwide.

Image Credit: Riot Games

The League of Legends World Finals is the most-watched esport event in the world. Riot’s sponsor Mastercard will be presenting the Opening Ceremony for the League of Legends 2018 World Finals. The ceremony begins at 12:30 a.m. Pacific on November 3, and is being broadcast live from the Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.

As of now all that players know is that the K/DA skin line exists. They do not know that this in game “band” is coming out with a song, and they do not know that the band will be performing live through augmented reality technology at the World Finals Opening Ceremony.

This is augmented reality tech utilized as part of a live broadcast on a scale not seen before, and is the next step in augmented reality technology from the augmented elder dragon that appeared at the opening ceremony last year.