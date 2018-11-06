Microsoft head of product for Cortana Javier Soltero plans to leave the company by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter have informed ZDNet.

Soltero was named head of product for Cortana in March, and was only beginning to roll out a vision of an assistant capable of handling users’ needs in environments beyond Windows 10 PCs like smart speakers, devices, and cars. The Amazon-Microsoft partnership to speak with Alexa in Windows 10 PCs and Cortana in Echo speakers launched in public preview in August.

In an interview with VentureBeat earlier this year, Soltero said he wanted Cortana to be a more multimodal and personalized assistant that continuously improves to help people get more out of their time.

Prior to being named head of product for Cortana, Soltero joined Microsoft in 2014 as part of the acquisition of his email company Accompli. He led the redesign of the Office mobile app before being named product lead for the Microsoft Office group.

Soltero’s departure appears to be part of a move of the Cortana team from the Microsoft AI + Research Group to Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices team led by Rajesh Jha.

The shakeup follows the departure of Windows chief Terry Myerson earlier this year as Microsoft turns more of its focus toward AI and the cloud.

