The GamesBeat Decides podast is back. In this episode, we talk about betraying the very rational and calm fans. We also go over all the news from BlizzCon and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct. Have a listen:

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

BlizzCon

Jeff:

Red Dead Redemption 2

News

BlizzCon

Path of Exile comes to PlayStation 4

Sunset Overdrive is probably coming to PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gets microtransactions

Respawn will have two games in 2019 … Titanfall 3?

Ubisoft is changing Rainbow Six: Siege for China

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct

What’s still coming out this year? Tetris Effect (November 9) Hitman 2 (November 13) SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (November 13) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (November 13) Fallout 76 (November 14) Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee (November 16) Battlefield V (November 20) Darksiders III (November 27) Just cause 4 (December 4) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (December 7)



I’m with the fans!