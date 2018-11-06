San Francisco voters appear to have ratified Proposition C, an initiative to increase taxes on businesses earning more than $50 million in gross annual receipts to provide services for homeless people.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, 59.9 percent of ballots cast voted yes on C while 40.1 percent voted no on C, according to the San Francisco County Department of Elections website. 50 percent plus one vote is needed for the proposition to pass.

The battle over the funding of services for homeless people pitted Prop C supporter and Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff against billionaire CEOs from companies like Stripe and Square.

Benioff put about $8 million of personal and company money into the Yes on C effort to supply the majority of pro Prop C funding, while Dorsey, a billionaire, gave $125,000 to the no on C effort. Stripe also put $419,000 toward the Prop C opposition campaign.

Proposition C will provide up to $300 million to supply homeless people with permanent housing, mental health services, and support for families at risk of becoming homeless.

The San Francisco 2017 Homeless Count & Survey found that the city has a homeless population of about 7,000 people.

In the lead up to the election, Benioff had public spats with no on C supporters like Zynga cofounder Mark Pincus and Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has called the measure the city’s largest ever tax increase and lacks accountability.

The proposition also pitted Benioff against city leaders like mayor London Breed, who ran in part based on her promise to improve the lives of homeless people in San Francisco. Both Collison and Dorsey said they trust Breed’s plan to address homelessness over the tax.

With more than 70 billionaires, the San Francisco Bay Area has more billionaires than any other metropolitan area in the world other than Hong Kong and New York, according to a report from data company Wealth-X from earlier this year.