Panasonic specializes in making rugged laptops and portable devices that can be used by people who work in rough places, from the military to oil rigs. And today, the company is launching its Toughbook 31 laptop in the U.S.

The Toughbook 31 laptop computer is designed for the mobile worker, particularly those in federal, public sector, and utility industry jobs.

“The newly enhanced device is addressing the ever‐changing needs of mobile workers in demanding industries,” said Brian Rowley, vice president of marketing and product management at Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, in a statement. “In industries where failure is not an option, the Toughbook 31’s improved features and faster processing power will provide customers with the competitive edge they need to keep working, no matter the challenges.”

Upgraded with the latest Intel Core i5‐7300U vPro processor, the laptop has standard features such as faster 16GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD, and an advanced LTE module. The processing performance is 19 percent faster than the previous model, and graphics performance is 42 percent better.

For customers who often find themselves away from power sources for extended periods of time, a second battery offers the ability to swap batteries to safely work longer — an imperative for the federal government sector. Panasonic can fix devices within 48 hours.

The Toughbook 31 is available this December from authorized Panasonic resellers at an estimated street price starting around $3,700.