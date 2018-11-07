TBS announced today that Turner and IMG’s Eleague will host a second season of Rocket League competition. Eleague has been hosting professional gaming on the cable network and online via Twitch since 2016, showcasing games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Street Fighter V.

The Eleague Cup: Rocket League 2018 will take place from November 30 to December 2 at 11 a.m. Pacific. The action will broadcast live on Twtich and Eleague.com. Highlights will then air on TBS on December 7, December 14, December 21, December 28 at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Teams will be competing for a $150,000 prize.

Market researcher Newzoo expects the esports market to generate $1.7 billion in 2021. That money has attracted companies outside of traditional gaming, including TBS, to get involved in the business.

Rocket League launched in 2015 for PlayStation 4 and PC, with Xbox One and Switch versions following. The game has teams of player controlling cars as they try to push a ball into the other team’s goal. It’s soccer with cars. The game’s creativity and precise controls, along with a flashy and exciting presentation, has helped it maintain popularity and become a mainstay esports title. It has reached over 40 million players.

In terms of total prize pools given out in tournaments, Rocket League is the No. 21 esports game with $3,149,040.99, according to E-sports Earnings. The No. 1 game, Dota 2, is at $17,866,259.73. It is the No. 41 ranked game on Twitch in terms of viewers, with 2,918 of them, as of the time of publication.